4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.(Hurricane Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HURRICANE, Utah (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in his home after his grandmother had reported him missing.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office says Kache Wallis died from positional asphyxiation and was ruled an accident.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, Kache was put to bed July 24 but was not found in his bed the next morning when his grandmother checked on him.

Family and friends searched the home but couldn’t find the little boy, so they called police.

Officers couldn’t find Kache inside either and made search efforts outside with the help of the community and various other agencies.

During the course of the search and investigation, authorities decided to look inside the home again.

Detectives found Kache tucked inside a small toy chest in his bedroom.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved and say the death was accidental.

“Our sincerest condolences are sent to Kache and his family,” the police department wrote in a statement.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE - 4 Year old child Accidental Death

Posted by Hurricane City Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

