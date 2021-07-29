Advertisement

American Atheltic Conference releases Wichita State’s 2021-22 home, away pairings

Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac...
Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac Brown following Wednesday night's 85-80 win against Oral Roberts at Koch Arena.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference released Wichita State’s home and away pairings for the 2021-22 season.

The league will return to its traditional 18-game schedule.

Wichita State conference pairings:

Home + Away:

UCF

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

Tulane

Tulsa

Home Only:

South Florida

Away Only:

Temple

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Laura Kelly: Masks required for state employees, facilities beginning Monday
A Hazmat crew is responding to a call in the 1300 block of South McLean.
Small spill, fire extinguished at business in SW Wichita
Viola Rhodes, a Hutchinson woman, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for a crash that killed...
Woman sentenced in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Ascension Via Christi will require all associates to be vaccinated for COVID-19
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas

Latest News

Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to ‘destabilize’ conference
The Kansas City Chiefs held their first full team practice at training camp on Wednesday at...
Hunt tackles Arrowhead capacity, contracts on first day of Chiefs training camp
Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC offensive player of the week...again
Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group
Two Kansas bull fighters work the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together.
Two Kansas bull fighters tag-team the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together