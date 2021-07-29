American Atheltic Conference releases Wichita State’s 2021-22 home, away pairings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference released Wichita State’s home and away pairings for the 2021-22 season.

The league will return to its traditional 18-game schedule.

Wichita State conference pairings:

Home + Away:

UCF

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

Tulane

Tulsa

Home Only:

South Florida

Away Only:

Temple

