American Atheltic Conference releases Wichita State’s 2021-22 home, away pairings
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference released Wichita State’s home and away pairings for the 2021-22 season.
The league will return to its traditional 18-game schedule.
Wichita State conference pairings:
Home + Away:
UCF
Cincinnati
East Carolina
Houston
Memphis
SMU
Tulane
Tulsa
Home Only:
South Florida
Away Only:
Temple
