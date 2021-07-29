Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Laura Kelly: Masks required for state employees, facilities beginning Monday
A Hazmat crew is responding to a call in the 1300 block of South McLean.
Small spill, fire extinguished at business in SW Wichita
Viola Rhodes, a Hutchinson woman, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for a crash that killed...
Woman sentenced in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Ascension Via Christi will require all associates to be vaccinated for COVID-19
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart
Bear cub treated at California wildlife center
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
70-year-old Rickie Sluder was last believed to be at his home in rural Leroy on the morning of...
SILVER ALERT: 70-year-old man with severe diabetes missing from Leroy