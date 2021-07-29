Advertisement

Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to ‘destabilize’ conference

By Ralph D. Russo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of encouraging other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference more quickly and without paying a massive buyout.

The Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN. The letter said the conference had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.”

Bowlsby says ‘ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12.’

Texas and Oklahoma had asked the SEC to join the conference in 2025. To do so sooner could cost the schools tens of millions of dollars.

