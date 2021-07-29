Building You: Cybersecurity expert serves country, protects bank customers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are nearly 1,600 cybersecurity job openings on KansasWorks.com, including 161 in Sedgwick County.

According to the Workforce Centers, the average salary for a cybersecurity expert is about $88,000 per year.

“Security is the thing. Definitely look into penetration testing or incidence response or being cybersecurity, all the way around. Cyber is where all the jobs are going right now. There are opportunities even if you live in Wichita. There are a lot of places offering remote opportunities as well,” said Austin Baskerville, a network security engineer for Emprise Bank.

He started a career in cybersecurity through the military.

“I’ve been very fortunate and able to join the Air National Guard, and learn a lot of awesome skills. But at the same time, I’m able to defend the nation and make sure I’m keeping those of us at home, safe,” said Baskerville.

Emprise Bank is hiring for various positions, including a for a customer experience – digital expert role.

“We are looking for people who embody our values. So, we’re looking for people who are customer focused, who are driven, and who are enterprising. We are focusing on digital innovation,” said Jennifer Jones, director of talent management at Emprise Bank.

