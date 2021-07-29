Cloud County Jail administrator arrested for theft

CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested two former employees of the Cloud County Jail after an investigation into claims of theft.

On Wednesday, July 28, Amber Lindberg was arrested for theft, official misconduct, misuse of public funds, making false information, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds, and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument.

Lindberg was the Cloud County jail administrator in June of 2019 when the KBI started the investigation.

Joyce Jasper, Lindberg’s mother, was also arrested for theft. She has been booked into the Cloud County Jail.

The Lincoln County Attorney was appointed as the special prosecutor and is expected to prosecute the case.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.