Crash overnight in SW Wichita

Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south Seneca Wednesday night.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south Seneca Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m.

Eyewitness News crews at the scene reported seeing a crash involving a van and a sedan.

Police will provide information later Thursday on how many people were involved in the crash or injured and what led up to the crash.

