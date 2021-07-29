Crash overnight in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south Seneca Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m.

Eyewitness News crews at the scene reported seeing a crash involving a van and a sedan.

Police will provide information later Thursday on how many people were involved in the crash or injured and what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.