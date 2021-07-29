Dangerous heat and humidity combo through the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another warm and muggy morning across Kansas and it will morph into another hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures around 100 degrees will feel like 103-106 degrees.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect today. Please limit outdoor activities in the afternoon and if you must be outside during the heat of the day, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

The heat and humidity will get worse before it gets better. Expect highs between 100 and 102 Friday and Saturday and when you factor in the humidity, it could feel like 110 degrees.

When will the heat wave end? Our next cold front will move through the state on Saturday night into Sunday morning with a good chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, expect much cooler temperatures on Sunday and Monday with highs mostly in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 76.

Sat: High: 102. Low: 71. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chance

Sun: High: 88. Low: 67. Morning storms, then partly cloudy and much cooler.

Mon: High: 89. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 68. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Wed: High: 89. Low: 71. Partly cloudy.

