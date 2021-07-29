Advertisement

Emporia State mourns loss of former cheerleader to motorcycle accident

Jordan Kelly
Jordan Kelly(Emporia State University Cheer Squad)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Cheer Squad is mourning the loss of a former cheerleader who died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday.

The Emporia State University Cheer Squad says in a Facebook post that Jordan Kelly, a former cheerleader with the squad, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning on the Council Grove Lake dam.

According to the Squad, Kelly was a member of the 2019-2020 ESU Cheer Squad. It said she was a kind, sweet and caring person, who was a talented teammate that it will always be grateful to have known. It said she brought so much joy to the squad every day.

The Squad said it will miss Kelly tremendously and it extends its thoughts and prayers to her family and friends as they grieve the loss of such a bright life.

