Expert reacts to man stuck in trench in Reno County

Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in Hutchinson.
By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is lucky to be alive after a trench collapse in Reno County Tuesday.

The man was working on a sewage line in a mobile home park when he got stuck in a 12x12 hole that was eight feet deep. Crews said the water was still running and created suction at the bottom of the hole. One of the man’s legs was eventually freed, but his other leg was bent back and wrapped around the water and sewer pipe.

This is not the first time something like that has happened. And Collin Campbell, with Roto-Rooter, said most of the time, it doesn’t end that way. In 2017, Jesse Foster was killed in a trench collapse working in Bel Aire.

“There’s a reason they make shoring there,” said Campbell.

He said the biggest issue is knowing the soil around you and knowing a collapse could happen at any time.

“You try to prepare for everything, you try to follow the guidelines, but there are some things you can overlook,” Campbell.

Now, Foster’s family is praying for the man in Hutchinson who made it out alive.

