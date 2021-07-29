Advertisement

Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off vehicle on western Kansas highway

A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway in Logan County in western Kansas, authorities said.(WCJB File)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEOTI, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway in Logan County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on K-25 highway, about 20 miles north of Leoti.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was southbound on K-25 when it lost its front right tire and left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then crossed the ditch sideways, overturning and landing on its top along a fenceline.

Additional details on the crash, including the number of fatality victims and the type of vehicle, weren’t available early Thursday.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Laura Kelly: Masks required for state employees, facilities beginning Monday
A Hazmat crew is responding to a call in the 1300 block of South McLean.
Small spill, fire extinguished at business in SW Wichita
Viola Rhodes, a Hutchinson woman, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for a crash that killed...
Woman sentenced in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Ascension Via Christi will require all associates to be vaccinated for COVID-19
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas

Latest News

70-year-old Rickie Sluder was last believed to be at his home in rural Leroy on the morning of...
SILVER ALERT: 70-year-old man with severe diabetes missing from Leroy
Jordan Kelly
Emporia State mourns loss of former cheerleader to motorcycle accident
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Renewed stress on school districts as Delta variant surges