GraceMed to begin vaccinating kids 12-17 on Aug. 5

GraceMed health center in Wichita, Kansas
GraceMed health center in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - GraceMed Health Clinic will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to children between the ages of 12 and 17 beginning Thursday, Aug. 5.

The shots will be available at their Administration Center, 1150 N. Broadway in Wichita, and at their Capitol Family Clinic, 1400 S.W. Huntoon in Topeka. Appointments can be made in Wichita by calling (316) 866-2000 and in Topeka by calling (785) 861-8800. Walk-in patients will also be accepted. The COVID-19 vaccinations are given at no cost to the patient.

In a release, GraceMed said it has been administering the Moderna vaccine and will continue to do so for adult patients. Because the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for the younger age group, GraceMed is offering the Pfizer shots for that purpose.

“The Pfizer vaccine is administered twice with the second one coming 21 days after the first,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “With school approaching and approval of the Moderna vaccine for that age group continuing to be delayed, we felt it was important to be able to offer the approved shot now and not wait any longer.”

