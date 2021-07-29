Advertisement

Happy Retirement, Mark!

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For more than two dozen years, KWCH viewers have awakened to the forecasts of Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Now, after delivering the weather on a weekly basis, Mark is moving into the next chapter of his life and retiring.

Mark’s last day at the station is on Thursday.

Be sure to tune in to Eyewitness News at 4 as Mark signs off with his final forecast.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Teens pulled over with cocaine, thousands in cash in vehicle
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in Hutchinson.
Rescue workers free man trapped in hole in Reno County
FILE - The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to...
Sedgwick County reports 130 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated

Latest News

City of Wichita
Wichitans react to Gov. Laura Kelly's latest mask order
Mark's munchies
Happy Retirement, Mark! Early mornings
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Attorney: Employers within rights to require COVID-19 vaccine
Ascension Via Christi
Ascension Via Christi requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees