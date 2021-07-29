Happy Retirement, Mark!

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For more than two dozen years, KWCH viewers have awakened to the forecasts of Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Now, after delivering the weather on a weekly basis, Mark is moving into the next chapter of his life and retiring.

Mark’s last day at the station is on Thursday.

Be sure to tune in to Eyewitness News at 4 as Mark signs off with his final forecast.

