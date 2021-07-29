Hunk tackles Arrowhead capacity, contracts on first day of Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KWCH) - The first day of full-team practice in the books for the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University.

The Chiefs are looking to make it to three straight Super Bowls, but the road to LA starts in St. Joseph.

There are still a few days before we get to see the team acclimated and going full speed but it looks like a team that wants to make a statement.

Part of that feeling started in the off-season when the Chiefs crafted an entirely new offensive line to protect Patrick Mahomes. One of the first moves was the signing of Joe Thuney. The veteran offensive lineman, having spent his entire career in New England, made the jump to Kansas City and will look to step in right away.

One big thing that this team has talked about is the chemistry off the field and how it translates to production on the field. Thuney said this new group is off to a great start.

“Yeah, the O-Line is a great group. We hang out a lot off the field, in the locker room, always talking, laughing, joking so they’re a great group. A lot of great guys. Being out here in kind of an isolated bubble, it’s great to spend a lot of time with the guys and just keep building every day,” said Thuney.

Not on the field, but just as important as those on it was CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt.

He answered a number of questions after practice including some about Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu’s contract saying the two sides are hopeful for a deal soon and how the team is looking to get back to a third straight Super Bowl.

One of the areas fans may have more interest is in the status of Arrowhead Stadium and its capacity this season. The Chiefs were one of the few teams to have fans in the stands all season last year. Hunt says he hopes to have even more this year but adds the situation is fluid.

“Well, something that I’ve learned over the last 18 months is it’s very dangerous to try to look into the crystal ball because things change very fast, and we’re seeing that right now. We’re definitely planning on having 100 percent capacity at GEHA Field this fall, but it is a dynamic process, and we’ll work with the health director in Kansas City like we did last year,” said Hunt.

The CEO was asked about defensive end Frank Clark who is at training camp. He said he hasn’t spoken with Clark about the situation but says the team is prepared to cooperate if the league launches its own investigation.

Thursday’s practice is the first one open to the general public. For fans who plan to make the trip, remember you have to purchase tickets online and there will be no autographs at this camp.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.