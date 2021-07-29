Advertisement

Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash

A Hutchinson woman died and a man is hurt after a crash in Mississippi.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson woman died and a man is hurt after a crash in Mississippi.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on I-22 in Desoto County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Aaron Z.Corkill, 28, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was traveling eastbound on I-22. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a bridge support pole. Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash. Corkill was taken to Region One in serious condition.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

