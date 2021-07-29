Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson woman died and a man is hurt after a crash in Mississippi.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on I-22 in Desoto County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Aaron Z.Corkill, 28, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was traveling eastbound on I-22. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a bridge support pole. Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash. Corkill was taken to Region One in serious condition.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.