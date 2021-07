Landry Shamet traded to Arizona ahead of NBA Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former WSU player, Guard Landry Shamet has been traded by The Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shamet, 24, averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 38.7% from 3-point range for the Nets last season.

Carter, 25, played 12 minutes per game last season and averaged 4.1 points and 1.2 assists.

