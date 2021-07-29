Man rescued from grain bin in NW Kansas

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is recovering after a grain bin rescue in northwest Kansas on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Bird City in Cheyenne County.

Emergency management which covers the county said a man got stuck inside the big and was up to his chest in grain.

The man was in the bin for over two hours. It took a rescue team an hour and a half to free the man.

The man was flown to a hospital in hays to be checked out.

Officials say they are thankful for federal funding and training to help equip the rescuers.

Excellent work by all! Thankful for the Federal funding and support of the NW Regional Homeland Security Council to... Posted by (Cheyenne - Rawlins - Sherman) County Emergency Management on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.