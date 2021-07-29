Man rescued from grain bin in NW Kansas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is recovering after a grain bin rescue in northwest Kansas on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Tuesday near Bird City in Cheyenne County.
Emergency management which covers the county said a man got stuck inside the big and was up to his chest in grain.
The man was in the bin for over two hours. It took a rescue team an hour and a half to free the man.
The man was flown to a hospital in hays to be checked out.
Officials say they are thankful for federal funding and training to help equip the rescuers.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.