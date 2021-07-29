Advertisement

Man rescued from grain bin in NW Kansas

A man was rescued from a grain bin in Cheyenne County and is said to be in decent shape.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in Cheyenne County and is said to be in decent shape.(Brian James)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is recovering after a grain bin rescue in northwest Kansas on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Bird City in Cheyenne County.

Emergency management which covers the county said a man got stuck inside the big and was up to his chest in grain.

The man was in the bin for over two hours. It took a rescue team an hour and a half to free the man.

The man was flown to a hospital in hays to be checked out.

Officials say they are thankful for federal funding and training to help equip the rescuers.

Excellent work by all! Thankful for the Federal funding and support of the NW Regional Homeland Security Council to...

Posted by (Cheyenne - Rawlins - Sherman) County Emergency Management on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Laura Kelly: Masks required for state employees, facilities beginning Monday
A Hazmat crew is responding to a call in the 1300 block of South McLean.
Small spill, fire extinguished at business in SW Wichita
Viola Rhodes, a Hutchinson woman, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for a crash that killed...
Woman sentenced in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Ascension Via Christi will require all associates to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Latest News

Key
Many Kansans served eviction notices with moratorium set to expire
Cattle in El Dorado, Kansas
Keeping cattle cool during livestock auction in El Dorado
Mark Larson
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Amber Lindberg, Cloud County Jail administrator, arrested for theft
Cloud County Jail administrator, mother arrested for theft