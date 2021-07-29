SILVER ALERT: 70-year-old man with severe diabetes missing from Leroy

LEROY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for a mission man from Leroy.

70-year-old Rickie Sluder was last believed to be at his home in rural Leroy on the morning of July 28.

Sluder is likely driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569.

Sluder is a 70-year-old white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 300 lbs. He has dark hair with some grey, and brown eyes. He is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 364-2123.

