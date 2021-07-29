Traffic stop involving KHP leads to false call in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a false call made to 911 placed during a traffic stop.

Thursday morning, officers were called to a downtown McDonald’s for a report of a shooting. The person calling 911 said he witnessed the shooting at the restaurant in the area of Douglas and Broadway.

The ended up being a false call. Police said the person on the other end of the phone was being stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol at the time of the call.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.