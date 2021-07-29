Advertisement

Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas

Peak of heat wave hits this week
Dangerous heat continues across Kansas
Dangerous heat continues across Kansas(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We look to stay hot and humid as we begin to head into the weekend. This high pressure trend just isn’t backing down quite yet, allowing heat indices to hold near the triple digit mark. A Heat Advisory is in place for much of Kansas now through Saturday.

The good new is, the end is in sight. Forecast models continue to break down our heat dome by Saturday night into Sunday. As high pressure begins to weaken a back door front looks to try and line up for Kansas.

Storm chances look possible by Saturday evening into Sunday, but as this front approaches expect some of the hottest and stickiest weather yet. This system also looks to pull some wildfire smoke back into the the forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Sat: High: 100 Mostly sunny; overnight storm chance.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 71 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; a few overnight storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Laura Kelly: Masks required for state employees, facilities beginning Monday
A Hazmat crew is responding to a call in the 1300 block of South McLean.
Small spill, fire extinguished at business in SW Wichita
Viola Rhodes, a Hutchinson woman, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for a crash that killed...
Woman sentenced in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Ascension Via Christi will require all associates to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another warm and muggy morning across Kansas and it will...
Dangerous heat and humidity combo through the weekend
Dangerous heat holds through Saturday
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and muggy morning across Kansas and it will morph...
Hot and dry weather into the weekend
Dangerous heat building for much of Kansas
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas