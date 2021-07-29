Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We look to stay hot and humid as we begin to head into the weekend. This high pressure trend just isn’t backing down quite yet, allowing heat indices to hold near the triple digit mark. A Heat Advisory is in place for much of Kansas now through Saturday.

The good new is, the end is in sight. Forecast models continue to break down our heat dome by Saturday night into Sunday. As high pressure begins to weaken a back door front looks to try and line up for Kansas.

Storm chances look possible by Saturday evening into Sunday, but as this front approaches expect some of the hottest and stickiest weather yet. This system also looks to pull some wildfire smoke back into the the forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Sat: High: 100 Mostly sunny; overnight storm chance.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 71 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; a few overnight storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

