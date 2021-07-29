Advertisement

Wichita man runs to raise money for victims of human trafficking

Man runs for ICT SOS
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita runner is getting his miles in for a good cause.

Tony Brown set the goal of running 5,000 miles in 2021 to raise money for ICT SOS, a Wichita organization that helps victims of human trafficking.

This month, Brown completed a 100-mile ultra-road race in 33 hours as part of his year-long goal for a cause he feels deeply about.

“If there’s even one person involved in human trafficking I can help it’s all worth it,” said Brown.

His next race is a 200-mile run in September. He’s nearly halfway to his $10,000 fundraising goal.

If you’d like to help Brown’s cause, you can find more information here: https://www.classy.org/campaign/5000-mile-challenge/c328229.

