14-year old McCook girl missing

Zoey “Sam” Kain
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook mom is reaching out and offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the safe return of 14-year old Zoey “Sam” Kain of McCook.

Chelsey Eng of McCook became the legal guardian of Zoey after first meeting her 17 months ago. She describes the girl she is in the process of adopting the girl she says is “happy go lucky.”

Eng explained to News 2 that Zoey said goodnight to her at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but was gone in the morning. Security footage shows Zoey walking toward Kelly Park in McCook. No one seems to have seen her since.

Zoey is 5′6″, 180 pounds, with black and red hair. Eng says she wears all black, and is likely carrying a black backpack, and could be in the Denver area. Eng is worried because Zoey enjoys Instagram and other social media, but many accounts she with which she was associated are now deleted. Also, she was active on the social media platform, “Among Us.” She is terrified she was taken either by a stranger or someone she thinks she can trust.

Eng says the Nebraska State Patrol and McCook Police Department are “being amazing.” She said to please call the McCook Police at 308-345-3450 or dial 9-1-1 if anyone has any information to her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

