Beep Baseball World Series underway in Wichita

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Beep Baseball Association World Series will wrap up in Wichita this weekend.

Beep baseball was created for visually impaired players or those with little to no sight capabilities. The game uses an oversized ball that makes a beeping noise so players can track it with their hearing.

“Even though we lost our vision, we still have this desire to be competitive, and this is the way we can do it. The best blind athletes around the world. So, we’re passionate. We give it everything we have,” said player James Michael.

The Beep Baseball World Series continues Friday. The championship game and Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Saturday (July 31).

All of the games are being played at the South Lakes Softball Complex. Admission is free.

