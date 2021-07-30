Advertisement

Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike

A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at Wichita's Eisenhower Airport on Thursday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport on Thursday.

The mid-air collision happened just before 8 a.m. and left the bird stuck in the nose of the plane.

Wichita firefighters were called but their assistance was not needed.

