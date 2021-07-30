Change is finally happening this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after a hot week in Kansas, a cold front will bring some relief and a chance for thunderstorms in parts of the state. The best chance of rain will happen Saturday evening for the southern half of the state and severe weather is unlikely.

Look for highs to start cooling down in northern Kansas Saturday afternoon with a return to 80s. Along and south of I70, it will be another dangerously hot day with highs near 100 and feels like temperatures just above 100. Scattered storms will be possible after 4pm with potential of heavy rain and some brief gusty winds. Gradually as the night wears on Saturday, most of the storms will be pushed into Oklahoma.

Highs will fall back to the upper 80s Sunday with a drop in humidity coming.

The first full week of August will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few storm chances will setup for western Kansas Tuesday and Wednesday, but not likely to be on a widespread scale.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Chance for early evening storms. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 71.

Sun: High: 89 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 66 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; slight chance for overnight storms.

