Convoy of Hope Back to School event this weekend

Convoy of Hope hosts its ninth annual back-to-school event this weekend.
Convoy of Hope hosts its ninth annual back-to-school event this weekend.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy of Hope hosts its ninth annual back-to-school event this weekend.

This year, the event has expanded and will take place at seven Wichita locations and one Hutchinson location, making it easier for those who need free services to receive them.

Locations:

Bethel Life Center – 3777 South Meridian, Wichita

McAdams Park – 1329 East 13th Street N, Wichita

Hope Church – 2000 S Hillside, Wichita

Lifepoint Church/Valley Center HS – 9600 North Meridian, Valley Center

Zaik Church 888 South Webb Road, Wichita

Kansas State Fairgrounds – Gate 5 and 25th Avenue, Hutchinson

His Helping Hands – 1441 E 37th Street N, Wichita

Evergreen Rec Center – 2700 Woodlawn N, Wichita

It is a drive-thru event and volunteers will be giving out backpacks full of school supplies and groceries.

The parking lot at each of the locations opens at 7 a.m. with distribution beginning at 9 a.m.

If you are receiving a backpack, the child must be present in the car and if you are receiving groceries, it is one load per vehicle.

If you would like to volunteer, you can still sign up here.

