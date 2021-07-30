Advertisement

Dangerous heat and humidity continue Friday, Saturday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is quiet but unseasonably warm morning across Kansas.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is quiet but unseasonably warm morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees will climb to near 100 degrees this afternoon. However, like the last few days the humidity will make it feel like it is 105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Saturday. Please limit outdoor activities in the afternoon and if you must be outside during the heat of the day, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Saturday will be the last hot day for a while, but it will also be the worst day of the heat wave. Temperatures around 100 degrees during the afternoon may feel as hot as 110.

Our heat wave will come to an end on Saturday night as a cold front moves across Kansas. Showers and storms are likely along the front, and some may be strong with heavy rainfall. Behind the front, it will be much cooler on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; isolated late-day storms. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Showers/storms possible, mainly before midnight. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 71.

Sun: High: 89. Low: 67. Decreasing clouds, cooler, and less humid.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 68. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88. Low: 67. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Wed: High: 89. Low: 68. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

