Doctors say kids are at risk of getting Delta variant weeks before they head back to school

By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of the school year is just weeks away, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Some of those cases are in children.

As kids are set to head back to the classroom, doctors advise parents to vaccinate their children if they are old enough.

Dr. Saba Fatima, a pediatric doctor at Wesley Children’s Hospital, says, “don’t let your guard down yet cause Covid is out there,” said Dr. Fatima.

The number of kids hospitalized with COVID-19 isn’t currently high, but as kids get back to class, it could change that.

“Numbers are not extremely high, but we are definitely seeing kids coming to the hospital, and we see a lot of other repertory viruses, so we are really busy, which is unusual for the summer,” stated Dr. Famita.

The effort to get people vaccinated before the start of school is something GraceMed is working towards. It announced Thursday it would begin vaccinating children ages 12-17 with the Pfizer vaccine. They will start by targeting seven of their school-based clinics and administer 450 vaccines. They hope to get kids at least one dose before they head to school.

Dr. Julie Edler with GraceMed hopes to see vaccination rates rise, stating, “We don’t want to go backward. Everyone is tired of Covid and masking, but we can’t give up the race now. We have to keep going and pushing through,” said Dr. Elder.

The county dashboard shows that there have been more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 in kids, ages zero to 17, so far.

