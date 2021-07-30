Advertisement

Kansas Court: Man who killed woman not a sex offender

Korrey Rinke, a man who beat an Overland Park woman and then left her to die, does not have to...
Korrey Rinke, a man who beat an Overland Park woman and then left her to die, does not have to register as a sex offender, according to the latest ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who beat an Overland Park woman and then left her to die does not have to register as a sex offender, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Korrey Raine White Rinke was sentenced in December 2019 to life in prison with a chance of parole in 25 years for the death of Julianna Pappas, 46, in 2016. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Pappas’ body was found in a park in Overland Park after she had been missing for more than a week.

Prosecutors initially charged him with capital murder and rape and planned to seek the death sentence but Pappas later agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The state Supreme Court’s order said Rinke gave investigators differing accounts of whether sex between the two was consensual before Pappas was killed. The justices ruled the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Rinke kidnapped and killed Pappas for his sexual gratification, meaning he did not commit a sexually violent crime and was not required under state law to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita

Latest News

Convoy of hope gives away free school supplies
Convoy of Hope
Teen sentenced in a murder case after shooting his mother
Trimmell Sentence
Beep Baseball
Beep Baseball World Series underway in Wichita
Mercedes collided with a Chevy head on, on I-70
Tires comes off trailer causing crash in Saline County