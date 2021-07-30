Advertisement

Kansas governor recommends school districts to require mask wearing

Jul. 30, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is recommending that all schools require mask wearing heading into the school year.

The Center for Disease Control announced earlier that individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear face masks indoors due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

“School health decisions fall under the control of the state and local boards of education, but I encourage school districts to follow the science to keep their kids safe,” he governor said in a tweet.

Some school districts announced in the past week that they would require masks, but some districts are saying wearing a mask is only optional.

Kansas universities announce mask mandates in response to governor’s announcement