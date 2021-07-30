Kansas universities announce mask mandates in response to governor’s announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate for state employees in state facilities, universities across the state are announcing mask mandates.

Wichita State and Kansas State announced this week that they will require employees and visitors to wear face masks inside facilities – regardless of vaccination status.

“We believe this new mandate applies to all WSU employees, students and campus visitors,” Wichita State President Rick Muma said in a tweet. “But we are awaiting confirmation.”

The governor’s mask mandate goes into effect on Aug. 2.

Kansas State announced in a release Friday morning that everyone on university property on all campuses must wear masks indoors.

“All three university campuses fall within counties considered to have substantial or high transmission,” a release said.

Kelly announced the mask mandate as the Center for Disease Control announced that individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear face masks indoors due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The University of Kansas has yet to make an announcement.

