Advertisement

Kansas universities announce mask mandates in response to governor’s announcement

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate for state employees in state facilities, universities across the state are announcing mask mandates.

Wichita State and Kansas State announced this week that they will require employees and visitors to wear face masks inside facilities – regardless of vaccination status.

“We believe this new mandate applies to all WSU employees, students and campus visitors,” Wichita State President Rick Muma said in a tweet. “But we are awaiting confirmation.”

The governor’s mask mandate goes into effect on Aug. 2.

Kansas State announced in a release Friday morning that everyone on university property on all campuses must wear masks indoors.

“All three university campuses fall within counties considered to have substantial or high transmission,” a release said.

Kelly announced the mask mandate as the Center for Disease Control announced that individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear face masks indoors due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The University of Kansas has yet to make an announcement.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Jordan Kelly
Emporia State mourns loss of former cheerleader to motorcycle accident

Latest News

A FedEx trailer caught fire west of Pratt on US-54, closing the highway.
FedEx trailer catches fire west of Pratt, closes highway
Convoy of Hope hosts its ninth annual back-to-school event this weekend.
Convoy of Hope Back to School event this weekend
Beep Baseball
National Beep Baseball Association World Series in Wichita
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike