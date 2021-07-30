Advertisement

Man shot in leg while working on semi-truck in Garden City

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was shot in his leg as he was working on his semi-truck in Garden City, according to police.

Police said a man, 47-year-old Clayton Mays, approached the victim as he was working on his truck in the Magnuson Hotel parking lot, and then fired at him.

Mays was then arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail for attempted first-degree murder.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Jordan Kelly
Emporia State mourns loss of former cheerleader to motorcycle accident

Latest News

A FedEx trailer caught fire west of Pratt on US-54, closing the highway.
FedEx trailer catches fire west of Pratt, closes highway
Kansas universities announce mask mandates in response to governor’s announcement
Convoy of Hope hosts its ninth annual back-to-school event this weekend.
Convoy of Hope Back to School event this weekend
Beep Baseball
National Beep Baseball Association World Series in Wichita