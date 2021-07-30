Man shot in leg while working on semi-truck in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was shot in his leg as he was working on his semi-truck in Garden City, according to police.

Police said a man, 47-year-old Clayton Mays, approached the victim as he was working on his truck in the Magnuson Hotel parking lot, and then fired at him.

Mays was then arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail for attempted first-degree murder.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

