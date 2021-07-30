Masks still optional for Wichita Public Schools students, new recommendations could come Aug. 9

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the biggest question we’re hearing from you - what can Wichita students expect when they return to class in just two weeks?

Gov. Laura Kelly said her administration would release new guidance for schools by the end of the week. The CDC recommends all teachers and students wear a mask when they return to school.

Some parents say as the new school approaches, they just want their children to return in the most normal way possible.

“See their teachers, see their friends, and do more than sit in front of the computer at the house twiddling their thumbs, being bored,” said parent Virginia Fitts.

“I’m really excited for it to feel a little more normal this year, I’m hopeful it’ll feel that way. With the way things are going right now, I’m not sure what everything’s going to look like. But having a normal year with activities, we haven’t had a lot this last year at our schools because of COVID,” said parent Rachel Hill.

Her son agrees.

“I’m looking forward to maybe no masks,” said Caleb.

While mask-wearing is currently not a requirement for Wichita teachers and students, that could change. The decision is up to local school boards to change the plan. The district plans to make recommendations to the school board, but not until Aug. 9, just two days before school starts on Aug. 11.

So, parents need to be ready for anything.

“I’ve talked with counselors and the principals at the schools my girls go to and they’re trying to keep safety in mind - social distancing, washing hands, which I think is great. The kids need to be back in school learning,” said Hill.

