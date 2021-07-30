New event center opens in Colby this week

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A new multi-million dollar event center in Colby will officially open this week with country music artist Phil Vassar performing to a crowd of 1,500 people.

“It took a lot of time for us to prepare and get the facility in shape to have a guy like Phil out here, but it was exciting. We had a great crowd and you know, being the first concert it was, I don’t think you can ask for anything better,” said Egan Grafel, manager of the Colby Event Center.

Colby voters approved the $15 million project about three years ago. The event center features two gyms with the main gym able to hold nearly 3,000 people.

“I don’t know if we have had a concert like that in Colby. If we have, it’s been a while, and we learned a lot. It’s exciting to get those things in here. I think we are going to continue to get events in here, but I think the possibilities are endless,” said Grafel.

Residents like Ryan Voss agree.

“It’s great because we can hold more events there, like basketball, wrestling, any other event. And it’s just great for the future of Colby,” said Voss.

People in the town of just over 5,000 say the new center is a dream that is now a reality.

“The architect started showing us the pictures and they were just on-screen. It looked really too good to be true,” Amanda Wahlmeier, Colby Event Center Committee member. “So, when we got to walk in here and see it all finished. It actually, it looks better than I ever thought it would look. Last night was the first of so many memories we will get to make here and I am excited for our community.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.