Advertisement

Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita

Latest News

Convoy of hope gives away free school supplies
Convoy of Hope
Teen sentenced in a murder case after shooting his mother
Trimmell Sentence
Beep Baseball
Beep Baseball World Series underway in Wichita
Mercedes collided with a Chevy head on, on I-70
Tires comes off trailer causing crash in Saline County
Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets