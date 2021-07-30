Sedgwick County health official encourages COVID-19 testing as cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne is urging residents to get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are starting to show symptoms - even if they are fully vaccinated.

Byrne said in July, 32 percent of people who have been tested for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. She said she doesn’t have the data showing how many tested positive or negative, but she said, it’s always a good idea to get tested.

“I’m glad to see that it’s not 10-percent or real small. So, anybody can get tested at any time. It could be that you go to a party and you don’t know everybody there and just for peace of mind, you go ahead and get tested,” said Byrne.

She said the number of tests taken in the last week has also increased.

“We’re glad to see that because we’re hearing that people who have been vaccinated think that there’s never any reason to get tested if you don’t feel well, and the vaccine definitely works, even though we’re seeing a little bit of breakthrough cases here and around the country. The vaccine is working by and large, keeping people out of the hospital and from dying,” Byrne said.

She said a majority of the cases in the hospital are those who are unvaccinated and vaccines are free to anyone 12 and older.

If you’d like to get vaccinated or need to get tested in Sedgwick County, you can find more times and dates, here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.