Sedgwick County names interim EMS Director

Major Kevin Lanterman has been named interim director for Sedgwick County Emergency Medical...
Major Kevin Lanterman has been named interim director for Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services as of July 30, 2021.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has named Major Kevin Lanterman as the interim director for Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Lanterman will work closely with EMS deputy directors, Paul Misasi and Brian Nicholas, and Colonel Bill Robben.

“Major Lanterman is an experienced and well-respected EMS leader and paramedic having served with EMS for 29 years, and in the role of Shift Commander for the past 16 years,” said Sedgwick County in a release. “Major Lanterman has pledged to work with the existing EMS leadership team to continue recruitment, hiring and retention efforts and improve service delivery to the citizens of Sedgwick County.”

Earlier this month, Sedgwick County parted ways with the former EMS director following multiple employee complaints and other issues about response times.

