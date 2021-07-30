Advertisement

Sedgwick County teen sentenced in mother’s deadly shooting

(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County teen charged with shooting and killing his mother in their home near Andover was sentenced to two years probation on Friday.

The now 17-year-old did not speak during the sentencing and showed little emotion. But Lisa Trimmell’s sister did. She read a statement saying in part that they were very close and that Lisa was not perfect, but she was not abusive. She said the family still loves her nephew.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was 14 when he pulled the trigger at the family’s home in 2018. The incident happened after Lisa, who was drunk, began yelling at her younger son and attacking him. The older sibling, defending his brother, shot Lisa before calling 911.

“This is a tragedy. The whole thing was a tragic situation. A woman lost her life; a child lost his mother; another child lost his mother; parents lost their daughter. I’ll just say this, it was entirely avoidable. Now, we are trying to figure out how you resolve, pick up the pieces and come with the right resolution for the community, under the law and for this family,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Both sides of the family said there are comfortable with the boy’s sentence, but Lisa’s friend, Sheri Love, was not.

“She was a wonderful person and I just have a hard time believing that someone can have a gun pointed at them, and they die from it and it not be considered murder,” said Love.

Last month, Trimmell’s son pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon in the case.

