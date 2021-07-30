Advertisement

Snapchat working to fix app issues

Snapchat
Snapchat(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KWCH) - Snapchat users are heading to Twitter to voice their frustrations with a current outage.

Around 5:40 p.m., nearly 129,000 users reported an outage with the social media platform, according to the website Downdetector.

Shortly after, Snapchat acknowledged the issue preventing people from logging in and said it was working to resolve the issue.

“Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!” reads a tweet pinned to the top of Snapchat’s support account.

