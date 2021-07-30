Some Kansans served with notices as eviction moratorium sets to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Millions of Americans are facing eviction for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic.

While advocates and some lawmakers have called for an extension, on Thursday, the White House said it will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire on Saturday (July 31), despite the spread of the delta variant.

As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they face evictions in the next two months. Lavern Flank is one of them.

“They want me evicted. So, as of Monday, I go to court and I’m out of here,” she said.

The government allocated money for emergency rental assistance during the pandemic, but not everyone meets the eligibility requirements.

Now, homeless shelters are bracing for a drastic increase after the ban expires.

“Once the Moratorium comes to an end, we’re going to see a lot more individuals and families become homeless due to eviction. When that happens, they are going to be calling for services, whether that be for rent assistance or shelter. At that point, we’re going to have to find beds to put folks in,” said Jami Scott, Director of Homeless Services with the Salvation Army.

Scott said the Salvation Army is preparing for the spike now, but rooms are limited.

“I do think we’re going to see an uptick in cases, and I do think we’re going to see a lot more calls. There’s a huge chance that the shelters will be full.”

Tenets aren’t the only ones feeling the pangs of evictions expiring. Some landlords have been placed in tough positions throughout the eviction ban. Going months and months without receiving payments can result in landlords falling behind on their bills as well.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.