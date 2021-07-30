Advertisement

Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation

Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.(EA Sports/Madden 22 Twitter)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - New father and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a surprise from his daughter, Sterling Skye, to let him know that he had been admitted to the 99 Club for the third year in a row.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a special surprise on Friday morning. Sterling Skye suited up with the help of mom, Brittany Matthews, and Madden NFL to announce that Mahomes was again part of the 99 Club for the upcoming Madden NFL 22.

“This is the best surprise ever,” said Mahomes.

This is Mahomes’ third time in the 99 Club, which designates a 99 Overall rating. The rating not only notes an amazing player in the game but also shows the player is among the best in the NFL.

Other members of the 99 Club this year include Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, who will share the Madden NFL 22 cover with Mahomes. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill almost made the cut, with an overall 98 rating.

The Chiefs tweeted a montage of some of Mahomes’ best plays to celebrate his third year in the club.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita

Latest News

Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) shoots for three against South Dakota State during the first...
Landry Shamet traded to Phoenix ahead of NBA Draft
Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac...
American Atheltic Conference releases Wichita State’s 2021-22 home, away pairings
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to ‘destabilize’ conference
The Kansas City Chiefs held their first full team practice at training camp on Wednesday at...
Hunt tackles Arrowhead capacity, contracts on first day of Chiefs training camp