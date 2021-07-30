Advertisement

Tires comes off trailer causing crash in Saline County

Mercedes collided with a Chevy head on, on I-70
Mercedes collided with a Chevy head on, on I-70(Saline Police department)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A tire coming off a trailer led to an injury accident in Saline County.

The crash happened on Thursday, just before midnight, on I-70.

A Chevy Traverse heading westbound was pulling a trailer when one of the tires came off, crossed the median and hit a Mercedes in the opposite lanes of traffic.

The air bags deployed in the Mercedes causing minor injuries to those sitting in the front seat. They did not have to be treated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita

Latest News

Convoy of hope gives away free school supplies
Convoy of Hope
Teen sentenced in a murder case after shooting his mother
Trimmell Sentence
Beep Baseball
Beep Baseball World Series underway in Wichita
Korrey Rinke, a man who beat an Overland Park woman and then left her to die, does not have to...
Kansas Court: Man who killed woman not a sex offender