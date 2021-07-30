Advertisement

Wichita police hand out 143 traffic tickets on Kellogg

Published: Jul. 29, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department handed out 143 traffic citations during a special traffic enforcement in high accident areas along Kellogg on Tuesday.

The highest speed was 92 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

Police say intersections along Kellogg continue to be the top locations for crashes in the city.

There have been 26 fatal crashes this year, compared to 15 this time in 2020.

