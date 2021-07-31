Advertisement

2 Kansas aircraft companies sentenced for illegal software use

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Kansas companies have been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in restitution and fines using illegal software for years.

The Department of Justice said Lightning Aerospace, LLC, in Newton and Fly Manufacturing, LLC, in Park City, acquired and used unlicensed versions of CATIA, a design program commonly used in manufacturing and engineering.

The DOJ said the two companies used unlicensed software from Dassault Systemes to design and test parts for aircraft-actions that could have “grave consequences to customers.

“Not only did these two businesses defraud a software company, they also gave themselves an unfair financial advantage over competitors who obeyed the laws by paying for software and licensing fees,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “Hopefully, these convictions will deter other companies from engaging in intellectual property theft.”

