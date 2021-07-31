Advertisement

Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home

Snake caught on doorbell camera
Snake caught on doorbell camera(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - An unannounced visitor made an appearance at a Kansas home Thursday night. Ring doorbell camera video captured a snake outside a home in Mulvane.

The homeowner, Donna Jantzen, said she and her husband couldn’t believe it when they saw the video Friday morning.

“We looked at it last night and just thought it was a reflection of a moth,” said Jantzen. “Then we looked at it again this morning and really watched it, and realized what it was. It was a big long snake.”

Jantzen said living out in the country, it’s not unusual to see snakes and other wildlife, but this is the first time a snake makes an appearance on their doorbell camera. She said although unexpected, she doesn’t mind the visitor.

“He’ll be famous,” said Jantzen. “I’m not afraid of snakes. I’m more afraid of birds and mice, so he’s pretty welcomed.”

She said not everyone feels the same.

“Everybody was saying ‘oh creepy’ and I had a friend saying ‘you got a beautiful home, but it’s time to burn it down.”

Jantzen said the snake is welcome to stick around.

“Somebody else said ‘sell it now,’” said Jantzen. “But we’ll keep it and we’ll keep the snake too.”

