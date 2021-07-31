KDOC seeks escaped minimum security inmate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum custody resident who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility. Authorities say Eljay Allen Reinhardt was placed on escape status around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

KDOC says the 40-year-old white male left for work at 9:30 a.m. Friday and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility that evening.

He is currently serving time on drug convictions.

He is 6′ 1″ tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a neck tattoo of “EHAR & 2-8-01” and a triangle design tattoo under his left ear on his neck. Reinhardt was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Reinhardt was last seen leaving a business in the 700 block of N. West Street in Wichita with another person in a yellow antique truck.

Anyone with information on Reinhardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

