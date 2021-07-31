Advertisement

KDOC seeks escaped minimum security inmate

Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum custody resident who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility. Authorities say Eljay Allen Reinhardt was placed on escape status around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

KDOC says the 40-year-old white male left for work at 9:30 a.m. Friday and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility that evening.

He is currently serving time on drug convictions.

He is 6′ 1″ tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a neck tattoo of “EHAR & 2-8-01” and a triangle design tattoo under his left ear on his neck. Reinhardt was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Reinhardt was last seen leaving a business in the 700 block of N. West Street in Wichita with another person in a yellow antique truck.

Anyone with information on Reinhardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Sedgwick County teen sentenced in mother’s deadly shooting

Latest News

Wichita students with masks in class
Wichita Public Schools, BOE wait for Aug. 9 meeting to decide on masks
Lightning Aerospace
2 Kansas aircraft companies sentenced for illegal software use
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Day 2: Fans attend Chiefs Training Camp
Snake surprised homeowner on their Ring doorbell
Snake Ring doorbell