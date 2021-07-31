Advertisement

Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike

Latest News

Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
After struggles during Covid, Sedgwick County Police got together to get deputy a new car.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office raises money to fix detention deputy’s car
OBN estimates the street value of this plant seizure to be near $3 million.
Massive marijuana bust made in Kay County, Okla.