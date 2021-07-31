Advertisement

Man crashes car into pond near K-96

Car crashes into pong near Menards
Car crashes into pong near Menards(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KHP says Saturday afternoon, a vehicle traveling eastbound on K-96 drove off the roadway and across a grass median into oncoming traffic. The Driver hit a KDOT fence and crashed into a pond near the front of Menards.

Troopers say the driver experienced a medical issue while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

The 20-year-old driver was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to the bank of the pond. He was transported to St Francis Hospital for observation.

KHP says this was a single-vehicle and single-occupant accident. No others were injured in the accident.

