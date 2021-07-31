Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened near Ginsberg and Tyler at around 2:20 a.m. When crews arrived they found a motorcycle overturned an da man with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD accident investigators at 316-350-3685, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

