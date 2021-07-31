Massive marijuana bust made in Kay County, Okla.

KAY COUNTY, Okla (KWCH) - Oklahoma’s Kay County Sheriff’s Office busted a massive commercial marijuana growth operation.

After multiple complaints and tips from residents of the area, an extensive investigation was started by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

A search warrant was executed early Thursday morning in the city limits of Kaw City. This search warrant included two properties containing six large structures, 13 huge wood frames, and plastic grow houses.

Investigators found approximately 2,700 to 3,000 full-grown marijuana plants and estimates the value of the operation to be nearly $3 million.

Multiple people were detained and arrested. Charges are being filed on other participants not present at the time of the search warrant.

Sheriff Steve Kelley and The Kay County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for the tips that... Posted by Kay County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 30, 2021

All marijuana plants were seized and destroyed, but other details of the investigation are not being released to the public at this time.

