Advertisement

Massive marijuana bust made in Kay County, Okla.

OBN estimates the street value of this plant seizure to be near $3 million.
OBN estimates the street value of this plant seizure to be near $3 million.(Kay County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAY COUNTY, Okla (KWCH) - Oklahoma’s Kay County Sheriff’s Office busted a massive commercial marijuana growth operation.

After multiple complaints and tips from residents of the area, an extensive investigation was started by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

A search warrant was executed early Thursday morning in the city limits of Kaw City. This search warrant included two properties containing six large structures, 13 huge wood frames, and plastic grow houses.

Investigators found approximately 2,700 to 3,000 full-grown marijuana plants and estimates the value of the operation to be nearly $3 million.

Multiple people were detained and arrested. Charges are being filed on other participants not present at the time of the search warrant.

Sheriff Steve Kelley and The Kay County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for the tips that...

Posted by Kay County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 30, 2021

All marijuana plants were seized and destroyed, but other details of the investigation are not being released to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike

Latest News

After struggles during Covid, Sedgwick County Police got together to get deputy a new car.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office raises money to fix detention deputy’s car
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White,...
Remains of Kansas Marine killed during World War II identified
COVID-19 testing
Sedgwick County urges COVID-19 testing as delta variant spreads
Wichita students with masks in class
Wichita school board could make decision on masks Aug. 9